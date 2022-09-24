Body of Islamabad Safe City director found hanging from ceiling fan

Islamabad: The dead body of director of Islamabad Safe City Project was found from a house in Margalla Town Saturday morning.

Abdul Qadeer’s body was hanging from ceiling fan with a rope when the police arrived in Kahna police station area.

Abdul Qadeer was himself a grade-19 officer of Islamabad police.

The police said that apparently the incident seemed to be a suicide but they will be in a position to five a final statement after the post-mortem of the body.

The inspector general of police Islamabad took notice of the incident and directed the DIG Operations to investigate the death from every angle.

The Safe City Project, under which 1,800 surveillance cameras had been installed across the federal capital, had become operational several years ago. The project’s command and control centre had been established in a bombproof building at H-11 which is monitoring important buildings, entry and exit points, roads, commercial centers and a sizable portion of the city’s residential areas.

The command centre spreads over 2,009 square-meters, and all the cameras are connected to it by 500 kilometres of fiber optic cables and operated through a 4G network.