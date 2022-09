Sheikhupura: A fire broke out in a foam manufacturing factory near Kot Abdul Malik area of Ferozewala in Sheikhupura on Saturday. The horrific fire engulfed the entire factory causing losses of millions of rupees. The roof of the factory also collapsed, however, no casualties have been reported yet. Rescue 1122 and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot as soon as they got the information. Six fire hydrants took part in the fire extinguishing operation.