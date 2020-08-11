National

Boy killed as truck slams into Mazda pickup near Nooriabad

August 11, 2020

NOORIABAD:A boy was killed in a road accident near Nooriabad on Tuesday.

A fast-moving truck slammed into a Mazda pickup on Motorway at Langra stop near Nooriabad. As a result, a 15-year-old boy, Allah Bux Panhwar, died on the spot.

The body was brought to a Nooriabad hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs. The police have impounded the truck and started a probe into the incident. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere at the victim’s house.

