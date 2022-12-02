Call stop treating pushtoons as second class citizens

QUETTA: Noted social, tribal and political leader of Balochistan Sardar Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar, has demanded of the authorities to stop treating pushtoons in different cities of Sindh, particularly in Karachi, as second class citizens of the country.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said that brave pushtoons, who had played a significant role to liberate Kashmir from Indian forces, were treated as a second class citizen in Sindhi’s different cities, particularly in Karachi.

He added that refugees of Burma, Bengal and Iran were roaming freely in Karachi and Hyderabad, but maltreatment was being meted out to pushtoon living in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh province, adding that the behaviour of Sindh Rangers and Sindh Police was very discriminatory towards pushtoons, adding that it was not known as to why brave pushtoons, who had played a significant role to liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation, were being treated as second class citizens of the country.

Kakar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Hafiz Asim Muneer, President, Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Kamran Tisoori, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and other authorities to stop treating pushtoons in different cities of Sindh, particularly in Karachi, as second class citizens.