Call to conduct fair probe into Quetta hospital issue

Quetta: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Balochistan and Young Doctors Association, while terming the video against a private hospital of the provincial capital a conspiracy, have called on the authorities to conduct fair and transparent inquiry into the matter.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Sunday, Dr. Aftab Kakar, President, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Balochistan and Dr. Bihar Shah, leader of Young Doctors Association (YDA) with other office bearers of PMA and YDA said, “Social media activist should take care of regional customs and norms before uploading such video on social media.”

They said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other concerned departments had been approached for probing the video of a private hospital which went viral on social media. Terming the video of a private hospital a conspiracy, they called on the authorities to conduct fair and transparent inquiry into the matter.