The district administration demolished a large number of unauthorized commercial structures today during a major campaign against encroachments in Gharo city. The campaign aims to resolve severe traffic congestion and other urban issues.
The operation, carried out with the help of heavy machinery, was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Thatta, Sarmad Ali Bhagat. Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Sakro, Nabi Bakhsh Solangi, led the campaign along with SHO Anti-Encroachment Jibran Ali Jatial, town officers, and other relevant officials.
During the clean-up drive, authorities removed both temporary and permanent illegal occupations. The removed items included illegally established shops, sheds, pushcarts, and various types of stalls that were occupying government land and thoroughfares.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Solangi expressed determination that the campaign will continue until the complete elimination of all encroachments. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to alleviating public difficulties and providing a “pleasant environment” for residents.
Mr. Solangi issued a stern warning that “strict legal action” would be taken against anyone attempting to re-establish illegal settlements in the city. He added that ensuring the provision of basic facilities to the public is the “top priority” of the district administration.