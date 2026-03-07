﻿Capital Police Chief Praises Female Officers as Valuable Assets on Women’s Day

Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, today identified women police officers as a valuable asset and a source of pride for the force, underscoring their critical role in law enforcement during a statement for International Women’s Day.

The police chief highlighted the effectiveness of specialised units, noting that both the Women Police Station and the Digital Women Police Station are operating with great efficiency to address and promptly resolve the issues faced by female citizens.

He affirmed that the objective of these dedicated stations is to deliver immediate assistance and maintain an effective system for resolving problems reported by women.

IGP Rizvi emphasised that the role of female officers within the Islamabad Police is equal to that of their male colleagues, with women demonstrating exceptional abilities across every department while working shoulder to shoulder with male personnel.

He remarked that female police staff are making a significant impact in crucial areas such as maintaining law and order, controlling crime, and fostering community policing initiatives.

The IGP further mentioned that the Islamabad Police is committed to cultivating a supportive and improved working environment for its female officers. He stated that providing equal opportunities and a safe environment is fundamental for broader social development.

In his concluding remarks, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave mothers, sisters, and daughters of the martyrs and ghazis of the Islamabad Police.