Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar on Tuesday chaired a performance review meeting of the Crime Control Department (CCD) for the Gujranwala and Sheikhupura regions at the Central Police Office in Lahore.
The meeting was attended by Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chattha, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan, concerned RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, and other senior officers. Regional Officers (ROs) and District Officers (DOs) of CCD Gujranwala and Sheikhupura presented briefings on the targets achieved during the recent period.
IG Punjab appreciated the efforts of CCD officers in curbing serious crimes and acknowledged the performance of CPO Gujranwala Rana Muhammad Ayaz, DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad, and SSP CCD Mansoor Aman.
Dr Anwar announced that in the next three months, CCD offices would be equipped with modern infrastructure and improved facilities. He added that following the progress of the CCD, the Punjab Police would soon launch a Cyber Crime Department and Punjab Tourism Police.
The IG stated that strong coordination and a productive working relationship exist between district police units and CCD in tackling serious crimes. He emphasized the need to strengthen these ties further to ensure efficient delivery of justice to the public.