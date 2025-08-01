Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, lauded the achievements of the Crime Control Department (CCD) in combating heinous crimes during a performance review meeting. Additional IG Sohail Zafar Chattha briefed on the department’s activities. The IG expressed satisfaction with the CCD’s strategy and operations against serious offenses.
Dr. Anwar particularly praised the CCD’s effectiveness in apprehending wanted criminals and kidnappers, recovering missing children, and dismantling major criminal gangs. He emphasized that these successes are in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision for law enforcement.
The meeting was attended by DIG CCD HRM Omar Farooq Salamat, DIG Internal Accountability Waqas Hassan, regional and district officers, and other senior officials.