Trending News: ﻿Tribal Clash in Naushahro Feroze, Policeman Killed, Petrol Pump Set on Fire﻿Subsidized sugar stalls to be set up in all eight talukas of Khairpur district﻿Acting Speaker National Assembly meets regional representatives, discusses development projects﻿CCD’s Performance in Curbing Heinous Crimes is Commendable: IG Punjab Police﻿Sukkur to Host Grand Celebration for Pakistan’s Independence Day and Battle of the Right﻿National Unity March to be held in Khairpur today﻿Sindh Launches Crackdown Against Counterfeit Fertilizers, Pesticides, and Substandard Seeds﻿NA Speaker Assures Pakistan’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of Iranian nuclear issue﻿Pakistan Boosts Earth Observation With New Satellite Launch﻿Pakistan Mourns Athlete Dahlmeier’s Death in Mountaineering Accident﻿Scorching Heat Wave Grips Balochistan﻿Hotel Closure Sparks Political Fury In Islamabad﻿PTI To Challenge Convictions, Mulls Parliament Boycott﻿??Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan shedding crocodile tears over Karachi’s issues: Sindh govt spokesperson﻿Pak-US Trade Agreement Harbinger of Prosperity: Pak Muslim Alliance﻿Independence Day preparations in full swing in Sukkur, festival to be held on August 14﻿APMSO and MQM-P delegation meets Sindh Governor﻿Federal minister assures unwavering support for Balochistan’s educational advancement, poverty reduction﻿Senate Committees Address Critical Trade Crisis At Chaman Border﻿Christian Council to Celebrate ‘Maarka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi’ with Grandeur﻿HR Committee Meeting Called Of Due To Lack Of Quorum﻿MQM to Commence Independence Day Celebrations Today, Khalid Maqbool﻿Pakistan Has Low Female Cricket Viewership: Survey﻿Chairman Senate expresses deep shock over demise of former federal minister﻿Mother of the Nation, Respected Fatima Jinnah’s Birthday Celebrated Across the Country﻿Sindh Leads in Enforcement of Laws Against Underage and Forced Marriage: Energy Minister﻿Sindh CM To Open My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition on Aug 1﻿Sindh Governor Announces Grand Independence Day Festivities in Sindh﻿Federal Ombudsman Inspection Team Visits EOBI Head Office, Reviews Performance﻿Police Search and Combing Operation in Karachi South, Several Suspects Detained﻿Balochistan Civil Secretariat Employees Protest Attack On Guards﻿Notification Issued for 15% Increase in EOBI Pension﻿Independence Day and Battle of Rights celebrations to begin today﻿Crackdown Demanded to End Street Crime: Nizam-e-Mustafa Party﻿Health Minister Calls For Parent-Led Vaccination System﻿Dow University Bolsters Fight Against Hepatitis﻿New Telemedicine Project Will Ease Burden on Hospitals: Health Minister﻿Climate minister announces nationwide tree planting campaign for August﻿Sukkur Press Club Delegation Visits Latif University, Agrees on Professional Training Collaboration﻿Unveiling of Saud Sultan’s book on the Kashmir issue at Sheffield City Council﻿Lahore Varsity Approves Rs4.435 Billion Budget With Deficit﻿Capital Police Arrest 35 Suspects, Seize Narcotics, Firearms﻿Sindh Excise Department Raid, 30 kg Charas Seized, 3 Accused Arrested﻿Sukkur Police Crackdown, 11 People Including 2 Women Arrested﻿Minor Killed In Shikarpur Crossfire﻿20 Kilograms of Ice Seized In Balochistan﻿Islamabad Police Crack Down On Traffic Violations﻿Islamabad Police Arrest Suspect in Employment, Immigration Scam﻿Woman Alleges Her Husband Missing After Arrest﻿Injured Suspect Who Escaped Near Paposh Police Station Dies During Treatment﻿Two Minor Girls Suffocated to Dead in Quetta﻿Tribal Clash Claims Two Lives in Mastung﻿Attack on Bank Cash Van in Korangi Site, 2 Security Guards Injured, Child Killed in Gulshan-e-Maymar﻿Security Papers Limited Posts Record Profits﻿Rupee Plummets Against Major Currencies, Dollar Nears PKR 286﻿KSE 100 Index Surges Nearly 1,000 Points in Robust Trading Session﻿20th ‘My Karachi’ International Exhibition to Begin Today, 800,000 Visitors Expected﻿Mango Exports Earn Foreign Exchange, Government Should Focus More: Sindh Governor﻿Scorching Heat Grips Balochistan; Isolated Storms Predicted﻿Pakistan’s First Lady, British Envoy Deliberate On Education, Health Ties﻿Senate Committee Demands Action On Water Resource Encroachments, Funding Delays﻿Senate committees urge steps to tackle Balochistan’s trade challenges, smuggling menace﻿Senate Panel Pushes for Iran-Pakistan Barter Trade Overhaul﻿Lawyers Attack University Security Chief Amid Hostel Eviction Row﻿Sindh Raises Minimum Wage To Rs40,000 for Unskilled Workers﻿Excise Department Recovers Rs1.3 Million in Token Tax Crackdown﻿Human Trafficking Is Heinous Crime Against Humanity: Governor﻿Aafia Movement Awaits Govt Committee’s Findings On Siddiqui’s Repatriation﻿Kyrgyz Deputy PM, Sindh Governor Discuss Enhanced Trade Ties﻿Govt Urged to Reconsider Land Route Closure for Pilgrims: Maisami﻿Police Head Constable Among 3 Robbed in Naushahro Feroze﻿Vice Chancellor Punjab University signs MoUs during China visit﻿ANF Seizes Hashish, Ice, Arrests Two﻿Couple Killed In Mastung Honor Killing? FIR Lodged﻿Gold Price Decreases by PKR 1600 Per Tola﻿Rupee Continues Downward Spiral Against Major Currencies﻿Maintaining Interest Rate Contradicts PM’s Promise: NKATI﻿Investors Flock To Balochistan As Economic Prospects Brighten﻿State Bank Disappoints by Not Reducing Policy Rate: SITE Association﻿Pakistan Retains Policy Rate at 11% Amidst Economic Recovery, Emerging Risks﻿India Claims Killing Gunmen Behind Deadly Pahalgam Resort Attack﻿Independence Day: Karachi to Host Cricket Match, Disabled Fair, and Minority Events﻿Senate Panel Pushes For Iran-Pakistan Barter Trade Overhaul﻿22nd Death Anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan Observed﻿132nd birth anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah to be celebrated today﻿Pakistan Achieving Diplomatic Successes Globally: Sardar Masood﻿Pakistan Vows To Combat Global Human Smuggling Amid Migrant Tragedy﻿Chinese Business Leaders Eye Solar-Powered Fisheries in Pakistan﻿Pakistan Shocked Over China Landslide Tragedy﻿Pakistan, Nepal Pledge To Strengthen Ties At Global Speakers Summit﻿Pakistan And Trkiye Reaffirm Strong Bond At Geneva Conference﻿Pakistan, Nepal Pledge To Strengthen Ties﻿Pakistan, Qatar Pledge To Enhance Parliamentary Ties﻿Pakistan Intensifies Human Trafficking Fight On World Day﻿Pakistan, US Navies Conduct Joint Maritime Exercise in North Indian Ocean﻿Army Chief Condemns Indian ‘Proxy War’ in Balochistan﻿Minimum wage set at Rs 40,000 in Sindh, Rs 192 per hour to be paid﻿Human Trafficking a Grave Challenge for the World, Millions Affected: President Zardari﻿Pakistan’s Parliament Speaker Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Global Disputes﻿Pakistan Condemns India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Narrative, Warns Of Regional Instability