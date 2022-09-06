Islamabad, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):Directorate of Building Control (South) CDA sealed 39 buildings in Jinnah Gardens Housing Scheme on account of Non-conforming Use (NCU) in a joint operation with Enforcement Directorate, CDA and ICT administration.

As per directions of Director Building Control South CDA. Deputy Director Ashraf Shahid, Assistant Director Mazhar Abbas Bukhari, Building Inspector Rizwan, Building Inspector Saleem and other enforcement staff participated in the operation. Police contingent also accompanied CDA staff in the operation.

Operations against illegal constructions will continue without fail until the removal of all violations as per CDA byelaws. Furthermore, strict legal action will also be taken against violators in case of non-compliance and repeated offence.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk

The post CDA sealed 39 buildings in Jinnah Gardens Housing Scheme appeared first on Official News Pakistan.