﻿Ceremony held at FIA Headquarters for officers who died during the performance of duties, tribute paid

A solemn ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives during the performance of official duties, which commemorated the loss of life in the police force.

The purpose of the ceremony held today was to pay tribute to the personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Director General FIA, Dr. Usman Anwar personally paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the martyrs’ memorial located in the agency’s main complex.