Chairman National Highway Authority visits Peshawar Morr to new Islamabad international airport Metro Bus Project

August 19, 2020

Islamabad, August 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum visited today Metro Bus Project from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport accompanied by senior officers of National Highway Authority (NHA). The representatives of Contractor and Consultant were also present. Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum started visit (Package-I) from starting point of Metro Bus Corridor and visited thoroughly the NHA station. Chairman NHA enquired about progress and balanced works like installation of Station lights, electric fans, and stainless steel safety grill inside metro station, construction of remaining toilet blocks and installation of chain link fence.

Chairman NHA was assured that the progress pace shall be increased further and the package will be completed by the end of August 2020. At Package-II Chairman NHA directed to ensure the timely completion of the project with quality construction. It was apprised to Chairman NHA that material for station completion has been procured after Eid-ul-Azha and efforts have been expedited to execute the materials at site.

The worthy Chairman NHA instructed to expedite execution of activities at site like installation and fixing of glass works, future station tuff tile works, connectivity/approaches of Ali Trust Over Head Pedestrian Bridge and installation of fence in missing gaps. The Chairman NHA said that progress of civil works be expedited by mustering additional resources so that visible improvement in progress is achieved by 25th August 2020 and subsequent completion of the package by 30th August 2020. The worthy Chairman NHA desired to carry out cleaning works for removal of bushes along electric poles foundations and near curb stones at Package-IV.

Chairman NHA said that he will revisit project on August 25. He asked the authorities there to increase manpower so that the project could be completed at the earliest. At NIIA Station the Chairman NHA was told that purchase order has been placed for procurement of steel dowels and same will arrive at site tonight/tomorrow and shall be executed at site accordingly. The Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum also directed to follow timelines in true letter and spirit for completion of the project within stipulated time period. Chairman NHA informed that CDA has been asked to arranged for Buses to make Metro Bus Project operational.

