Pakistani squash player Noor Zaman’s World Games campaign ended in disappointment as he was forced to retire hurt during the Plate Event final in Chengdu, China, due to a fever.
Zaman secured the runner-up position after losing to South Africa’s D. Van Niekerk. The final score was 3-0 in favor of Van Niekerk, with game scores of 10-12, 8-12, and 0-3, reflecting Zaman”s early exit in the third game.
The Pakistan Squash Federation confirmed Zaman’s withdrawal, expressing their support for the athlete. The federation extended well wishes for his swift recuperation and future competitions. The World Games Chengdu 2025 have now concluded.