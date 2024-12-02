LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed regret over the tragic deaths of young children and spouses caused by a cylinder explosion in Borewala. She has requested a detailed report on the incident from the Commissioner of Multan and extended her condolences to the bereaved family.
According to Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also directed authorities to enforce a ban on defective cylinders throughout the province. This directive aims to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety.
The post Chief Minister Orders Inquiry into Borewala Cylinder Explosion appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.