Chief Minister Punjab appeals to the citizens to follow corona SOPs

Lahore, November 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said necessary steps have been taken to overcome the spread of coronavirus adding that the decisions made in consultation with the federal government will be strictly implemented.

In a statement, the CM appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks in the public. The government is monitoring the situation daily as the number of patients and the death-rate are increasing due to carelessness. 18 patients have died; 630 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours while the number of active cases has reached to 14225 in the province, the CM added.

