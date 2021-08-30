Chief Minister Punjab condoles loss of lives in a factory fire 

Lahore, August 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a factory fire in Karachi and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. The CM has prayed for the early recovery of the injured and said that the Punjab government fully shares their grief.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

Government of the Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/