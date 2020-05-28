Chief Minister Punjab directed to take all necessary measures to protect the crops

May 28, 2020

Lahore, May 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to take all necessary measures to protect the crops from the attack of locust. He said that concerned departments should remain alert for the protection of crops especially in the districts of Southern Punjab. He said that aerial spray should be focused to contain locust attack besides speed up the spray work through vehicles. Usman Buzdar while instructing surveillance on daily basis to control locusts said that effective campaign should be carried out in a scientific manner to protect the crops.

He said that keeping in view the present scenario, concerned departments and institutions will have to remain alert round the clock. He said that field officers should perform their duties in a vibrant manner. A vigilant eye should be kept 24/7 through control centres set up at central and district level. All out resources should be utilized to safeguard the cultivators, he added.

