Chief Minister Punjab Disapproves Violation of Sops on Eid-Ul-Azha and Directs to Ensure Their Implementation

July 19, 2020

Lahore, July 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public cooperation is highly significant to contain the spread of corona pandemic. He called upon the masses to continuously implement SOPs in the backdrop of corona pandemic. Usman Buzdar stressed that maintenance of social distance policy will ensure public safety. CM asserted that violation of SOPs on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha will not be tolerated at any cost. He urged upon the masses to learn to live with coronavirus by adopting precautions and added that it cannot be predicted about how long it will prolong.

He underscored that directions have been issued to ensure strict enforcement of SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha and their implementation will be carried out through administrative measures. He called upon the masses and all others to prove themselves to be responsible citizens. CM directed that concerned departments must ensure implementation on the steps taken and guidelines issued by the government to curb corona pandemic.

He warned that there is no scope of showing any negligence regarding implementation on the steps undertaken by the government to curtail coronavirus. CM emphasized that implementing government directions is likely to protect oneself and others from Covid pandemic and exhorted the citizens to abide by maximum precautions for their safety.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts