Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated an official inquiry into the tragic accident of a truck falling into a canal near Sargodha, which resulted in multiple fatalities.
The Chief Minister has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the fatal accident and the deaths of the individuals involved.
In a formal statement today, she extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families mourning their loved ones and shared in their sorrow during this difficult time.
Responding to the grave incident, the provincial head has formally requested a comprehensive report on the matter from the Commissioner of Sargodha to understand the circumstances surrounding the accident.