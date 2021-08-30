Chief Minister Punjab takes orders Free Medical Treatment 

Lahore, August 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):While taking notice of a news item about Saima Sarwar of Al-Faisal Town, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed free medical treatment as well as financial assistance for them. He further directed to constitute a medical board for the treatment of the mother of Saima Sarwar and appreciated that she has not lost her courage despite difficult circumstances. Government is also responsible for looking after daughters like Saima Sarwar, he added.

