Chief Minister vows to complete mega projects in time 

Lahore, August 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Work is in progress speedily on mega projects started with billions of rupees to provide numerous facilities to the citizens of Lahore. In a statement, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar termed Lahore as the heartland of Pakistan and vowed to further beautify it. The megaprojects will be completed in time keeping in view the city needs and providing facilities to the citizens. However, there would be no compromise on the standard of construction work nor would any delay be tolerated as I am personally monitoring the pace of progress, concluded the CM.

