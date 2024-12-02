Lahore: Wheat farmers in Punjab received favorable news as certified wheat seed prices have decreased following a recent reduction in fertilizer costs.
According to Chief Minister of Punjab, efforts led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif have resulted in a significant drop in the market prices for certified seeds from the Punjab Seed Corporation. Prices for the certified seeds have decreased from 6,300 rupees per bag to 4,500 rupees.
Certified seeds are now available at designated centers and through registered dealers of the Punjab Seed Corporation. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting farmers, stating that the administration considers farmers as brothers and remains committed to their welfare. The Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to enhancing production and ensuring the prosperity of farmers in the region.
