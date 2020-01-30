Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi calls on Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Military Heads and visits various Naval Installations

January 28, 2020

Islamabad, January 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Sri Lanka. During the visit, Naval Chief called on Honourable Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, Defence Secretary Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne and top military hierarchy.

During separate meetings held with Sri Lankan Prime Minister and Defence Secretary matters related to regional security and stability and mutual interest were discussed. Both the sides acknowledged friendly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, based on strong historical bonds. The dignitaries highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Upon his arrival at Naval, Army and Air Force Headquarters in Colombo, the Admiral was warmly received by respective Services Commanders and presented Guard of Honour at the occasions. The Naval Chief called on Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Sumangala Dias. During the meetings, matters related to maritime security and bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief emphasized upon Pakistan Navy’s focused efforts to combat Maritime terrorism including piracy and drug trafficking etc. and various peace initiatives including Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP). The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in support of maritime security and agreed on further enhancing the interaction in diverse fields of military collaboration. While acknowledging the significance of strong bilateral cooperation in diverse realms, the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual interactions in varied military domains.

The Admiral also visited Commander Southern Naval Area Rear Admiral Kassapa Paul, Commander Eastern Naval Area Rear Admiral Meril Wickramasinghe and Naval Dockyard where he was given briefings on various aspects of the operational activities of the commands. The Naval Chief lauded the professionalism and commendable work undertaken in various naval areas. It is expected that current visit of Chief of the Naval Staff would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and the two navies in particular.

