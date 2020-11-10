Karachi:Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has welcome the report of court of inquiry in to issue related to a sad incident at the Mazar-e-Quaid and its consequences.

In a statement here Monday, he said it was a serious issue, in which after involvement of a retired captain, a matter related to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh reportedly happened. He said the Army Chief had made a court of inquiry, whose report has already been issued. He said this is a positive message. He said we have read the report which shows that some emotional officers had taken action. He said this situation was created by political people; however, the institutions took action, and the honor and respect of our institutions further increased.

Haleem Adil said if further probe is conducted, other aspects of the matter could also surface and it would be seen why this incident actually happened. He said that on that day we, our party workers and citizens were emotional. He said had Karachi police taken prompt action on that day, and Maryam Nawaz had tendered apology we would not have to come out from our homes and the institutions would not have to interfere.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam is the leader of whole nation and sadly disrespect to his shrine was forgotten, and they only talked about what happened at the hotel room of Maryam Nawaz. He said had the police taken timely action, we would not have to go to the police station. He said the Mazar Committee had also filed application, but it was not investigated. He said when the FIR was lodged, it would also had been properly investigated.

Haleem Adil said till today the police did not record statement of Waqas Khan and other witnesses. He said his application is present in court and he wants to record statement in the court. He said why the case was made B-class without recording statement. He said the investigation is responsibility of police and it is not responsibility of chief minister. He said that in a big show Saeed Ghani had claimed that Haleem Adil had sent these people for attack. He said whose version is correct; CM’s or Saeed Ghani’s.

He said all we have to say is that such a situation was created that the institutions took action. He said the Sindh government should also probe the situation in which the Sindh police had virtually revolted. He said the IGP Sindh should tell how he was kidnapped. He said the Sindh government should explain its stance. He said the people on the Election Day would decide the fate of people who do not respect the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid. He said we are fighting the case related to Safdar Awan. He said the matter of the disrespect to the Mazar-e-Quaid could not be forgotten.