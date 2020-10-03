City: (Rally, protest demonstration held against India’s atrocities in IIOJK)

Islamabad:A rally was staged here on Saturday to protest against India’s atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ and K).

According to reports, a large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally. They chanted high-pitched slogans against Modi for carrying out the worst human rights violations in IIOJ and K. Addressing the participants of the rally, wife of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said genocide and ethnic cleansing are being committed by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She urged the champions of human rights to take notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said RSS should be declared a terrorist organization. Mushaal Hussein Mullick said the Indian atrocities cannot dent the resolve of the Kashmiris for securing their right to self-determination.