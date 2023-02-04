Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country

Karachi: Met office informed on Saturday that during the next 24 hours cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy/very cold in upper parts of the country. Light rain/light snow is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, during the next 24 hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold/cloudy in upper parts. However, isolated rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Dir 09, Mirkhani 08, Drosh 07, Chitral 05 and Kalam 03. Todays recorded lowest minimum temperatures (°C): Leh -08, Kalam, Gupis -05, Mirkhani, Bagrote, Astore -02, Hunza, Rawalakot, Murree and Skardu -01.