The Meteorological Department has predicted smog and fog to blanket the plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while a wave of cold and dry weather has swept through most parts of the country.
According to the national forecast issued on Saturday, cold and dry weather will prevail in most areas.
Severe cold is expected in the mountainous regions during the morning and night hours, where conditions are likely to remain particularly harsh.
According to the temperatures recorded in major urban centers this morning, Quetta and Gilgit experienced temperatures of minus two and minus five degrees Celsius, respectively. Islamabad, Peshawar, and Muzaffarabad recorded four degrees, while Murree registered three degrees Celsius. In contrast, Lahore had a temperature of eleven degrees and Karachi eighteen degrees Celsius.