Trending News: ﻿Cold and dry weather to prevail in most parts, dense smog and fog expected in plain areas﻿Rawalpindi makes it to the final of Pepsi Cricket Championship after winning all three matches﻿Sindh Assembly expresses solidarity with Palestinian people, Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah﻿Naqvi Vows to End Unjust Offloading of Travellers With Valid Documents﻿Government should take steps to improve law and order in the country: Islami Jamhoori Ittehad﻿Zardari Emphasizes Cohesive Strategy to Confront Contemporary Security Challenges﻿President Zardari Underscores National Unity as Key to Overcoming Security Threats﻿Naqvi Vows Stern Action Against Fraudulent Visa Agents Tarnishing National Image﻿1362 modern, durable and beautiful bus shelters will be built in 19 districts of Punjab﻿Body of elderly citizen found near Munawar Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar﻿Gaza Crisis on Agenda as Egyptian Foreign Minister Arrives for High-Stakes Talks in islamabad﻿Pakistan Pledges Support to Sri Lanka Amid Deadly Floods and Landslides﻿World community must take immediate and effective measures to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Speaker National Assembly﻿President and Prime Minister reiterate Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people﻿Woman’s body recovered from bushes in extremely bad condition in Karachi Shah Latif﻿Body of psychiatric patient found hanging in a suburban orchard of Kot Ghulam Muhammad, investigation initiated﻿Body of commission agent thrown in Badin canal recovered after four days﻿Customs Gadani Seizes Nearly Rs1 Billion in Contraband, Including 188kg of Hashish﻿Per tola gold price increases by more than Rs 5,300 in gold market﻿SIFC Proposes Sweeping Tax Cuts to Revamp Pakistan’s ‘Broken’ Economic Model﻿Pakistan Eyes Turkish Expertise for Major Infrastructure Overhaul﻿ECO Development Bank expresses interest in collaborating with the private sector in Pakistan﻿Pakistan Concedes Tax Strain on Businesses Amid Danish Talks on Trade and Energy﻿IMF Assigns India ‘C Grade’ Citing Significant Flaws in GDP Data﻿Turkish infrastructure giant interested in major investment in Pakistan﻿ECO Bank Targets Pakistan’s Private Sector for Enhanced Development Partnership﻿Zardari Links Sri Lanka Floods to Climate Injustice, Pledges Pakistan’s Support﻿Experts Urge Islamic Law Framework for AI﻿Dar Calls for United Front Against Terrorism to Safeguard ECO Economic Goals﻿Government Declares Foreign Media Reports on PTI Founder’s Health as ‘Fake and Baseless’﻿NA-29: MNA Enjoys Only 22% Voter Support﻿Opposition Raises PTI Founder’s Family Access with National Assembly Speaker﻿Minister Alleges PTI Used Foreign Accounts in Global Smear Campaign Against Pakistan﻿Pakistan Links Afghan-Based Terror to Deadly Drone Attack on Chinese Nationals﻿UN Rights Chief concerned over constitutional amendments and immunity provisions﻿Nigeria and Pakistan Move to Finalize Long-Delayed Trade Agreement, Ease Visa Restrictions﻿Pakistan Vows to Bolster Ties With Japan as New Envoy Formally Begins Mission﻿Sindh Leaders Warn 28th Amendment Risks 1971-Like Crisis, Vow Strong Resistance﻿Pakistan Denounces Fatal Drone Attack on Chinese Nationals﻿Pakistan Unveils Ambitious $200 Million Meat Export Plan for Malaysia﻿PM reveals a landmark Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement is set to be signed﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Intensify Clampdown on Illegal Migration﻿Agriculture University, Hisar Foundation sign research deal﻿Pakistan Prioritizes Capital Market Overhaul to Bolster Economic Resilience﻿Pakistan, Australia to Establish Joint Task Force to Combat Illegal Immigration﻿Minister Buys Painting for Charity to Champion Women’s Economic Advancement﻿Islamabad Warns of ‘Grave Consequences’ Over Indian Minister’s Provocative Statement﻿Senate Probe Demands Answers on Controversial Highway Contracts Awarded to NXCC and RADC﻿Future Police Leadership Briefed on Capital’s Core Operations and Logistics﻿China Donates Solar Technology to Tackle Urban Deficiencies in Karachi﻿Senior Police Official Overhauls Capital’s Security Checks, Demands Heightened Vigilance﻿Over 1,500 Students Showcase Innovations for Rs 200,000 Prize at Sindh Youth Festival﻿Top UAE Diplomat and Sindh Governor Meet to Bolster Economic Ties﻿Police Chief Conducts Surprise Night-Time Inspections, Personally Addresses Citizen Grievances﻿Hazara Braces for Complete Transport Shutdown as Unions Announce Division-Wide Strike﻿Top Cop Mandates Immediate, Merit-Based Resolution of Public Complaints﻿Spurred by Greece Boat Tragedy, Pakistan Leads Global Charge Against Human Smuggling Networks﻿Pakistan Targets $200 Million Meat Export Windfall from Malaysia, Aims for Massive Leap from Current $38,000 Trade﻿Pakistan Links Washington DC Attack to Afghan Militancy, Calls for Global Action﻿Pakistan and Trkiye Vow to Elevate Bilateral Trade to $5 Billion﻿Pakistan’s New Envoy Pledges to Fortify Ties with Japan After Presenting Credentials﻿Pakistan Raises Alarm Over Ethanol Curbs and Basmati GI in EU Trade Talks﻿Pakistan Pledges to Bolster Cooperation with International Labour Organization﻿Pakistan Condemns Washington Shooting, Alleges Link to Afghan-Based Terrorism﻿Five Killed as Jeep Plunges into Ravine near Havelian﻿Fatal Jeep Crash in Havelian Claims Two Lives, Injures Five﻿Punjab Moves to Ban Production of Petrol Rickshaws﻿New Initiative Aims to Tackle Pakistan’s Plastic Crisis and Empower Informal Workers﻿Acclaimed Scientist Appointed to Steer HEC Through Financial and Administrative Challenges﻿Thousands of Graduates Connect With Over 200 Employers at Job Fair﻿NTU Rector Emphasizes Sports as Vital for Fostering Competitive Spirit in Students﻿Three-Member Snatcher Gang Dismantled; Stolen Valuables and Weapons Seized﻿Ten Apprehended in City-Wide Operation; Drugs and Multiple Weapons Seized﻿Karachi Industrialists Demand Immediate Withdrawal of Fuel Surcharge and Payment of Rs33 Billion Dues﻿Vietnam-Pakistan Trade Eyes $1 Billion Milestone Amidst Calls to Boost Pakistani Exports﻿Pakistan Raises Alarm Over EU Ethanol Decision, Cites Harm to Farmers﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange surges dramatically as Index Soars to Greater Level﻿Pakistan and Turkiye Target Ambitious Five-Billion-Dollar Trade Volume﻿LOLC Microfinance Bank Selects PTCL Cloud to Accelerate Nationwide Digital Operations﻿University Students Revive Sindh’s ‘Golden Era’ of Cassette Music Through Archival Art﻿Installation of Reflectors on Tractor-Trolleys Made Mandatory in Jhang to Prevent Traffic Accidents﻿Protest for Basic Health Facilities in Nasirabad Enters 27th Day﻿Woman abducted on her way to court for Khula proceedings in Naushehro Feroze, father assaulted﻿2 habitual suspects arrested from Mirpurkhas; pistol and looted goods recovered﻿Severe cold wave across the country, temperature well below freezing point in northern and mountainous areas﻿Malir Cantonment Gymkhana and Azimpura Gymkhana reach quarterfinals in SM Adil Cricket Tournament﻿Pakistan Under-19 women’s team to leave for Bangladesh tomorrow for T20 series﻿Renowned Pakistani Karate Grandmaster Shihan Inayatullah nominated for international honor﻿Pakistan Reaffirms Solidarity with China After Fatal hong kong Fire﻿Government and Ministry of Interior, clarify regarding Imran’s health, arrange a meeting with the family: PTI﻿Karachi’s journey of development to continue under Bilawal’s leadership: PPP﻿Pakistan, Kuwait to Deepen Energy Ties as Gulf Nation Vows Economic Support﻿Landmark Programme Lifts Over 370,000 Pakistani Households Out of Poverty﻿Saudi Arabia to Draft Formal Maritime Pact With Pakistan After London Talks﻿Pakistan’s GSP+ Status Faces EU Scrutiny Amid Human Rights Review﻿Special Focus on Security: Capital Police College Islamabad -Islamabad Club’s Security Staff’s Three-Day Weapon Handling Course Concludes﻿Ordinance issued to increase fines for traffic law violations, implementation begins across Punjab﻿Thousands Stranded as Abbottabad Transporters’ Strike Halts Intercity Travel﻿Strict action ordered against those illegally occupying widows’ properties in Punjab﻿Pakistan Pushes for Enhanced Trade with Nigeria at Beauty West Africa 2025