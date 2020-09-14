(Commerce): Nestle Pakistan launches cuisine book ‘Dining Along The Indus’

Karachi:Nestle Pakistan recently launched a book – Dining Along The Indus. The book was earlier unveiled in 2019 in collaboration with Pakistan Mission to the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York. Dining Along The Indus is an accolade to Nestle’s purpose of Good food, Good life, and is a reflection of the love Pakistani people have for food.

Sharing his thoughts, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestle Pakistan, said, “With the promise of good food, good life, Nestle with its broad portfolio of trusted and loved brands has been unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come.”

“There are heart-warming traditions and rich flavours in every nook and corner of the country, and Dining Along The Indus is a step towards highlighting some of them and bringing them forward for the world to experience and take pleasure in,” he added.

The book features distinct recipes spanning the length and breadth of the country highlighting the range of its cuisine. Every region has produced its own specialty as the various dishes and their names in this book signify.

Talking about the book, Dr Maleeha Lodhi said, “I am grateful to Nestle Pakistan for this joint enterprise to ‘offer’ Pakistani food in all its colorful variety to the international community. The idea for the book came to me when, as Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent representative to the UN, I wanted to introduce Pakistan’s distinct culinary tradition to the 193 countries represented at the UN in New York.”

“Dining Along The Indus, apart from its recipes of dishes from across the country, is also a celebration of the splendor of Pakistan, with colorful pictures depicting a country that is modern, but with ancient roots and an enormously rich cultural heritage. It was a privilege to present this book to a global audience as part of my efforts to project Pakistan’s soft power, which is such a crucial element of modern diplomacy,” she added.

Earlier last year, the book was unveiled at an event jointly organized at UN Headquarters in New York by the Permanent Missions of Pakistan and Switzerland to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The hospitality and generosity of the people of Pakistan knows no bounds and food is a big part of that. Developed by Markings Publishing, Dining Along The Indus is a step towards highlighting that in line with Nestle’s purpose of Good food, Good life.