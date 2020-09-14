(City): Rain expected in lower Sindh

Karachi:Met office has said that on Monday, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.

On Tuesday, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Hot and dry prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in lower Sindh.

Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Thatha and Chhor 02.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Turbat 43°C, Sibbi and Bahawalnagar 42°C.