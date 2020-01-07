Condolence of Chief Justice of Pakistan and other Judges on the sad demise of Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim, Former Adhoc Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan

January 7, 2020

Islamabad, January 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mr. Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim, former Adhoc Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan. They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).

