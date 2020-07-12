Corona claims 48 more lives, infects 1713 others

July 12, 2020

Karachi, July 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Sunday that 48 more patients of coronavirus lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 1,795 while the virus infected 1,713 others, raising the tally to 105,533. This he said in a statement issued here from CM House today.

Shah said that COVID-19 had claimed 48 more lives, lifting the death toll to 1,795 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Overnight, 1,519 more patients had recovered, he said and added the number of patients recovered so far came to 60,958 that constituted 58 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 10,276 samples were tested against which 1,713 were detected as corona positive that constituted 17 percent current detection rate. He added that so far, 574,767 samples had been tested which diagnosed 105,533 cases that constituted 18 percent overall detection rate. He said that currently, 42,780 patients were under treatment, of them 41,179 were in home isolation, 400 at isolation centers and 1,201 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 743 patients was stated to be critical, of them 112 had been shifted to ventilators.

Shah said that out of 1,713 new cases, 715 Karachi were detected from all the districts of Karachi division. They include 325 from South, 143 East, 78 Central, 73 Malir, 66 Korangi and 30 West. Khairpur has 172, Larkana 62, Shikarpur 59, Matiari 55, Mirpurkhas 46, Ghotki 41, Sanghar 35, Dadu 32, Kambar 32, T.M Khan 31, Thatta 27, Jamshoro 26, Hyderabad 24, Tando Allahyar 21, Jacobabad 19, Badin 18, Kashmore 14, Umerkot 11, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Sukkur and Naushehro Feroze seven each and Sujawal two. The chief minister urged the people of Sindh to stay safe by observing SOPs.

