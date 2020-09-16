(Court): Dr Maha Shah case: Father seeks formation of new medical board for re-investigation

Karachi:The father of Dr Maha Shah, a doctor who has allegedly committed suicide, on Wednesday filed a plea in the Additional District and Sessions Court South for the formation of a new medical board to reinvestigate the death case.

Asif Ali, the father of Maha Shah, filed an application through his counsel Abbas Rasheed, in which he said that the police had termed the incident as suicide and all proofs were collected in the same aspects. The plea sought the court help for ordering the formation of a new medical board.

The counsel stated in the plea that police had collected evidences on the basis of suicide so a new medical board may be constituted for the re-investigation on every aspect.

It please also read that the pistol bullet was shot in her head from the right hand, whereas the previous medical report stated the bullet shot was from the left hand which has raised reservations

The petitioner requested the court to allow the exhumation of Dr Maha’s body for revised post-mortem and medical examination to discover the cause of her death. It added that the woman was seemingly given poison or extreme drugs.

The petitioner also claimed that the medico-legal officer had given an incorrect report of the postmortem. The victim’s father had nominated Junaid, Waqas, Irfan Qureshi and others in her daughter’s death case.

It may be noted that the female doctor had allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19. Dr Maha had allegedly locked herself in the washroom and committed suicide by shooting towards her head as per police reports.

According to police, the victim was unmarried and recently rented a house in the Defence area of the city. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her parents and younger siblings- two sisters and a brother in Karachi.