Court rejects plea to book Maryam, Rana in case pertaining to threats to Imran

KARACHI:A court in Karachi on Tuesday rejected the petition filed for the registration of a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz for hurling threats at the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. In its verdict, Malir court said that Shaukat Ali Behind, the petitioner, had not been asked by the party chairman to approach the court for the purpose.

Furthermore, it said, politicians and bureaucrats indulged in such talk against each other on TV shows and on other occasions. “If the court orders registration of a case, this will set a precedent for future,” the court said. Making Malir City police station SHO and SSP Complaint Cell, Malir respondents in his petition, Behind, also a PTI worker, said that Sanaullah, in an interview, had threatened Imran that he would be killed. “In fact, the minister acts on the directives of his leader Maryam Nawaz, who had also, on several occasions, hurled threats at former prime minister,” read the petition.

The petitioner went on to say that such statements by the minister could lead to a civil war in the country. “Furthermore, it had hurt the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis,” read the petitioner said, adding, “It is prayed to the court to order Malir City Police to register the case