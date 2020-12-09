COVID-19 claims 18 more lives, infects 2003 others

Islamabad, December 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 18 more patients of Coronavirus have died lifting the death toll to 3,099 and 2,003 more cases emerged when 12,582 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 18 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,099 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM said that 12,582 samples were tested which diagnosed 2,003 patients which constituted 16 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,100,34 tests have been conducted against which 189,687 cases have been detected, of them 86 percent or 163,492 patients have recovered, including 1451 overnight.

Mr Shah said that currently 23,096 patients were under treatment, of them 22,186 were home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 895 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 749 patients was stated to be critical, including 92 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2003 new cases, 1720 have been detected from Karachi, including 593 East, 537 South, 249 Central, 195 Korangi, 107 Malir and 39 West. He added that Hyderabad has 68 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Sujawal 19, Jamshoro 16, Badin 15, Umerkot 14, Ghotki 13, Sanghar 10, Thatta nine, Kambar and Larkana eight each, Shikarpur six, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar four each, Naushehroferoze and Kashmore three each, Jacobabad two, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to stay safe by abiding by the SOPs.

