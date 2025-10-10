In a significant move to attract spectators, cricket enthusiasts will be granted complimentary access to most seating areas for the upcoming two-Test match series between Pakistan and South Africa, with ticket sales scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. today.
The series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, will commence with the first Test at Lahore”s Gaddafi Stadium from 12 to 16 October. For this fixture, entry will be free for all five days in the General, First-Class, and Premium enclosures, which include stands named after legends like Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, and Saeed Anwar.
However, premium viewing experiences in Lahore will come at a cost. The VIP enclosures, including those named after Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood, will be priced between PKR 800 and PKR 1,000. Similarly, the VIP Gallery sections will be available to supporters within the same price bracket.
A similar arrangement is in place for the second Test, scheduled for 20 to 24 October at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Supporters can watch the five-day contest without charge from the General, First-Class, Premium, and several VIP stands, including the Imran Khan and Javed Akhtar enclosures.
For the Rawalpindi match, the PCB Gallery tickets will be obtainable for PKR 800 for the first four days, rising to PKR 1,000 on the final day. The Platinum Box seats are set at a higher value, costing PKR 8,000 per seat for days one through four, and PKR 10,000 for the fifth day of play.
Following the Test series, the two teams will compete in six white-ball matches. Passes for the three T20Is and three ODIs will become available for purchase starting 16 October.
The first T20I in Rawalpindi on 28 October will have General tickets priced at PKR 400, with First-Class, Premium, and VIP seating available for PKR 600, PKR 700, and PKR 800 respectively. The PCB Gallery and Platinum Box for this match will cost PKR 1,500 and PKR 15,000.
For the second and third T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium on 31 October and 1 November, ticket prices will range from PKR 400 for General stands to PKR 2,500 for the VIP Gallery.
The ODI leg of the tour will be held at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on 4, 6, and 8 November. Ticket prices start at PKR 400 for General enclosures and go up to PKR 3,000 for VIP Ground Floor seating.
Online tickets for the series will be released later today, while physical passes can be procured from designated TCS Express Centres beginning Thursday, 8 October. Hospitality boxes are also on offer, with further details available from the PCB head office.