Trending News: ﻿National -Police on high alert for security of churches in Punjab﻿National – CM Punjab inaugurates Green Tractor Program Phase-3, 10 thousand tractors to be given﻿Crime – [Local, Law Enforcement]-Rangers and police joint operation, kidnapped businessman recovered, 2 suspects also arrested﻿Crime -Man arrested in Karachi’s Lyari for alleged sexual assault of a girl﻿Crime – 25-year-old man injured in firing in Karachi SITE Area, shifted to Civil Hospital﻿National – Government in IMF Talks to Slash Electricity Levies for Public Relief﻿Crime – Capital’s Anti-Begging Drive Uncovers Criminals Involved in Street Offences﻿Crime – Police still unable to solve the mystery of Rahul Jhandavaro’s death, heirs protest﻿Crime – Top Investigator Demands Swift Case Disposal and Crackdown on Habitual Criminals﻿National – Top Leadership Urges Scouts to Assist Govt in Tackling National Crises﻿National – Mohmand Dam project will protect Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera from floods, power generation to start in early 2028﻿CRIME – Pakistan targets 7 TTP, ISKP hideouts in border operation﻿Crimes – 2 injured suspects arrested after police encounter in Karachi Mominabad﻿National – Pakistan, Bangladesh Vow to Enhance Cooperation for Mutual Prosperity﻿Crimes – Raid on Karachi’s Jahangir Road, police arrest suspected ‘ice’ dealer﻿Business and Finance – Pakistan’s Carpet Exports at Risk Amid Severe Supply Chain Disruptions﻿Business and Finance – Pakistan and China Deepen Strategic Partnership in Energy and Mining Sectors﻿City – Power breakdown at Dhabeji pumping station, 72-inch diameter pipeline bursts, water supply suspended to various areas of Karachi﻿City – Gas explosion in Karachi’s Hyderi apartment, child killed, girl and woman injured﻿National – Millions of Scouts Globally Honour Movement’s Legacy on Founder’s Day﻿Environmental – Waste Crisis Leaves 40% of Megacity’s Refuse on Streets, Sparks Disease Fears﻿City – Capital on High Alert as Police Bolster Ramadan Security Measures﻿Business and Finance – Profits on Foreign Investment Soars to $1.7 Billion﻿Crimes – Body of 55-year-old man found in Karachi Defence﻿National -Pakistani scouts have played an exemplary role by serving the nation in every difficult hour: Speaker National Assembly﻿Business and Finance – Pakistan Refutes High-Cost Debt Claims Despite 80% Surge in Interest Payments﻿City- Sindh Protests 18% Duty on BRT Buses, Citing 1% Concession for Punjab﻿Political – Sindh was one, is one, and will remain one, struggle against usurpers of rights will continue: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Political – PML-N will achieve a historic victory in the upcoming Azad Kashmir election:Sardar Aamir Altaf﻿National – US Envoy’s Remarks on Israeli Control of Arab Lands Spark Widespread Outrage﻿Political – PTI Leaders Demand Imran’s Immediate Hospitalisation Amid Grave Concerns﻿Arts & Culture – Poet of Revolution Josh Malihabadi’s death anniversary observed, tribute paid﻿Local – 8-year-old child killed, father injured in Kot Ghulam Muhammad traffic accident﻿Sports – Pakistani Sports Organisation Pitches Bilateral Events to Sri Lankan Diplomat﻿Local – [Health, Public Safety]-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Cracks Down on Adulteration Mafia, Special Complaint Control Room Established﻿Political – Sindh Minister Accuses Federal Allies of ‘Conspiracy’, Demands Feeral Clarification﻿Health – Healthcare Watchdog Seals 500 Unlicensed Clinics in Sweeping Crackdown﻿Local – Young laborer dies after falling from roof during construction work in Naushahro Feroze﻿National – Pakistan Hosts New Year Festivities for CPEC Staff Unable to Travel Home﻿Health – Citizens’ protest against incomplete Naseerabad hospital construction and lack of medical facilities enters fourth monthMG JW Automobile and Wafi Energy Collaborate to Launch MG Motor Oil in PakistanCurrency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Show Minor Fluctuations﻿Revelation of hazardous material transport in police van in Sujawal, IG Sindh orders immediate action﻿wanted dacoits killed in intense firefight with Khairpur police; looted cash recovered﻿dacoits injured during a police encounter near Karachi Abdullah College, one person also injured in Baldia﻿Decision to introduce more new buses soon to improve public transport in Karachi﻿Accused of torturing domestic worker in Karachi arrested after video goes viral on social media﻿Pak-US relations are taking a new direction based on shared strategic interests: Former President AJK﻿Mother tongues are ‘fundamental’ to strengthening constitution and democracy, Sindh Speaker﻿Federal government orders crackdown on flour prices during Ramadan, assures no shortage of wheat﻿President Links Rising Dropout Rates to Neglect of Mother Tongues in Early Education﻿500 million allocated for Jinnah, Iqbal web series to boost global image﻿Russia Proposes Archival Pact, Presents 1961 Accord to Bolster Pakistan Ties﻿Teenage girl allegedly commits suicide at her residence in Kot Ghulam Muhammad﻿One dacoit, 2 citizens injured in incidents of violence at Karachi’s Safoora and Naya Golimar Bridge﻿Most wanted suspect with a one million head money arrested in an injured state along with accomplices after an encounter﻿’Aamri dacoit group’ ringleader arrested along with 3 accomplices from Karachi’s Sherpao Colony﻿Prohibited smuggled goods worth 123 million rupees torched in anti-smuggling campaign﻿Karachi, Firing over personal dispute in Baloch Colony, one person killed, brother injured﻿Road and drainage upgrade project launched in Karachi’s Malir at a cost of 39 crore 68 lakh rupees﻿US Signals Investment Interest in Pakistan’s Tech and Energy Sectors﻿Pakistani rupee stable against US dollar in interbank market, Faces Pressure from Euro and Pound﻿Domestic gold market surges, gold and silver prices increase significantlyActivate Pakistan-Philippines Joint Business Council, Urges Business LeaderPakistan’s Currency Exchange Rates Show Stability with Minor FluctuationsKSE-100 Index Sees Significant Drop Amidst Active TradingKIBOR Rates for February 2026 Announced by State Bank of PakistanNestlé Expands Nutrition Program with New Facility in IslamabadIndus Motor Company Reports 23% YoY Increase in 2QFY26 Earnings, But Notes Decline in Gross MarginsKSE-100 Index Experiences Bearish Session with Declining VolumesKSE-100 Index Declines Amid US-Iran Tensions and Global Market PressuresPTCL Flash Fiber Achieves Top Honors in Ookla’s Internet Performance AwardsIndus Motor Company Reports 23% Rise in Profit on Increased SalesMian Zahid Hussain Applauds Rs 38 Billion Ramadan Relief Package, Urges Vigilance Against Price Manipulation﻿National – Gaza Peace Tops Agenda as Shehbaz Sharif Meets Global Leaders in Washington﻿Political – Prime Minister and Nine Ministers Absent From Entire National Assembly Session﻿Political – Defence Minister Alleges India and Taliban Govt Behind Terror Attacks﻿Sports – Experienced Officials Named for Crucial T20 World Cup Super Eight Clashes﻿Local – Family Publicly Disowns Missing Relative Over Suspected Militant Ties﻿Political – Minister Warns ‘Hateful’ Speeches at Governor House Pose Grave Threat to City’s Peace﻿Local – SSP Vows Swift Action as Residents Decry Land Grabbing﻿National – PM Shehbaz Demands Credible Pathway to Sovereign Palestinian State﻿Education – Nestlé to Broaden School Nutrition Programme, Targeting 15,000 Students﻿Education – Educators Conclude Intensive Training On Modern Classroom Methodologies﻿Education – KEMU and GCU Lahore Secure Top Honours at National Oratory Contest﻿Education – Punjab University Greenlights Faculty-Owned Companies, Offers up to 80% Research Royalty﻿International – Pakistan Inks Key Agreement To Host 2026 OIC Women’s Summit﻿Education – Zardari Warns Unfamiliar Schooling Language Fuels Educational Crisis﻿Local – Experts Address Citrus Sector Hurdles in Bid to Enhance Grower Profitability﻿Education – Beaconhouse National University Offers Semester Exchange Programme to Turbat Students﻿International – Pakistan Condemns Sudan Atrocities, Warns of Potential War Crimes﻿City- Eighteen Apprehended in Widespread Capital Crackdown on Criminal Activity﻿City – Police Chief Rallies Force Amidst Heightened Ramadan Security Checks﻿City – Massive Rs7 Billion Compensation Initiated for Displaced Merchants﻿Business and Finance – Customs Agents Demand Halt to ‘Flawed’ FBR Penalty Scheme﻿Business and Finance – Pakistan Equities Rebound Sharply in Volatile Trading, KSE-100 Closes Up Almost 1,000 Points﻿Business and Finance – PBF Sindh Chief Urges Swift Activation of Joint Council to Bolster Philippines Trade﻿Business and Finance – Balochistan Revenue Authority Issues Stern Warning to Property Sector Over New Tax Compliance﻿Business and Finance – $1.12 Billion Thar Coal-to-Urea Plant Set for 2031 Launch to Slash Fertiliser Imports﻿Business and Finance – OGDC Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa