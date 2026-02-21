A major crackdown on professional begging in the capital has uncovered a troubling link to street crime, with authorities discovering several criminal elements posing as mendicants to carry out illegal activities in various parts of the city.
According to a report by Islamabad police on Sunday, in an extensive operation this year, authorities have arrested 588 professional beggars and registered cases against them, according to the Islamabad Capital Police. The initiative follows special directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to intensify efforts against the organised practice.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against individuals found begging on major highways, at intersections, traffic signals, and in marketplaces, where they are reported to cause significant inconvenience to citizens.
The police operation extends beyond the beggars themselves, targeting the handlers and contractors who provide logistical and transport support. Authorities are utilising a combination of human intelligence and surveillance from Safe City Islamabad cameras to identify these facilitators.
Furthermore, law enforcement is taking legal action against parents found to have handed their children over to criminal syndicates under the pretext of begging.
To maintain momentum, clear instructions have been issued to all police officers to accelerate and reinforce the ongoing campaign against professional mendicancy across the city.
The Islamabad Police is also appealing to the public to discourage the practice and to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting any such activity immediately to the police emergency helpline ‘Pucar-15″. Officials reiterated that the protection of residents and the maintenance of public order remain their foremost priorities.