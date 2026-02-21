The family of a 17-year-old student, whose death remains a mystery a month after his body was found, staged a sit-in outside the Sakrand police station today, demanding justice and answers from authorities who have yet to release the post-mortem report or offer any investigative findings.
The 17-year-old student, Rahul Jhandavaro, was missing for 12 days following an incident at a local temple where he allegedly threw a stone at a picture. His body was later recovered from a canal near Shahdadpur.
Despite the formation of special police teams to look into the matter, the investigation has yielded no public results so far. The continued withholding of the post-mortem report has further fueled the distress and anxiety among the young man’s loved ones.
In their ongoing campaign for accountability, the family has been organizing weekly demonstrations, which typically proceed from Mehrabpur Road to the local cinema. Today’s sit-in represents a direct escalation in their efforts to compel the police to act.