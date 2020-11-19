Customs seizes drugs and foreign clothes

QUETTA:Balochistan Customs seized drugs and foreign clothes worth million of rupees at Nushki check-post on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for Balochistan Customs, a customs team, headed by Superintendent Saleem Mandokhail and Incharge Nushki check-post Ali Ahmed Lehri, intercepted a Mazda truckt at Customs Nushki check-post.

During search, a huge quantity of brown shesha, ice shesha and foreign clothes were recovered. The team impounded the Mazda truck, however, its driver managed to escape from the scene.

The value of the seized drugs and foreign clothes was stated to be millions of rupees. Gul Rehman, Chief Collector, Customs Balochistan appreciated the performance of staff.