Minister says appointment orders of teachers soon

QUETTA:Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Minister for Colleges, Higher, Technical and Secondary Education assured that appointment orders of short listed teachers of four districts will be issued on Friday while orders of the candidates from other fourteen districts will be issued after receiving lists from the concerned districts.

These views were expressed by him while talking to a delegation of CTSP Shortlisted Teachers Forum here on Thursday. Delegation comprised Maqbool Ahmed, General Secretary, CTSP Shortlisted Teachers Forum, senior member Abdul Samad Rind, Muhammad Ali and others.