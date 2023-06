FAISALABAD:At least two persons sustained serious burn injuries as a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded while it was being refilled at a shop located at the Jaranwala Road in Faisalabad on Friday night.

According to details, fire erupted after the cylinder explosion which gutted the entire shop. Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad.