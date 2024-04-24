DC Hyderabad pays surprise visit to hospital

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi, paid a surprise visit to THE Government Hospital Preetabad today to inspect the facilities and services being provided to patients.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the OPDs, wards, OTs, laboratories, and reviewed the attendance of hospital staff. He also assessed the overall quality of service delivery at the hospital.

While expressing his concern over the unavailability of medicines at the hospital, the Deputy Commissioner showed displeasure over the lack of proper cleanliness and non-maintenance of ambulances. He emphasized the need for the hospital administration to make all necessary facilities available to facilitate poor patients.

AD P and D Hyderabad, Dr. Hina Ali Shaikh, was also present during the visit.