Sports – [Cricket, Regulations] – Bangladesh Penalised for Slow Over-Rate Against New Zealand

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s cricket team has incurred a penalty of 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a sluggish over-rate during the second One-Day International against New Zealand, which took place in Dhaka on Monday.

According to ICC information today, andy Pycroft, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, levied the sanction. Mehidy Hasan Miraz”s side was deemed to be two overs short of its target after considering all time allowances.

This penalty aligns with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, specifically pertaining to minimum over-rate infractions. The regulations stipulate a five per cent match fee fine for players for each over their team fails to complete within the allocated timeframe.

The team”s captain, Mehidy, admitted culpability for the transgression and accepted the proposed punitive measure. Consequently, a formal hearing was not required.

The charge against the Bangladeshi squad was brought forward by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Gazi Sohel, alongside third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul.