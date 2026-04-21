Fatima Fertilizer and Multan Sultans Host Exclusive Meet and Greet in Karachi

Karachi: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, the title sponsor of the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), held an exclusive Meet and Greet event at Mövenpick Hotel, Karachi. The gathering united the entire Multan Sultans team, company dealers, and the farming community, celebrating cricket, community, and an eight-year partnership characterized by shared identity and pride.

According to Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, the event showcased the partnership by offering the dealer network and farming community an opportunity to engage closely with their cricket heroes. Attendees had the chance to interact with the Multan Sultans team, collect autographs, and take photographs with their favorite players. Among the guests were winners of the Sarsabz Golden Ticket, a farmers' engagement campaign now in its fourth PSL season, where selected farmers were invited as special guests to interact with their favorite players.

"This partnership is a source of immense pride for everyone at Fatima Fertilizer. We have been with the Multan Sultans since the very beginning," stated Ms. Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited. Mr. Gohar Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Multan Sultans, expressed, "Fatima Fertilizer is not just a sponsor - they are family. The legacy of this eight-year partnership speaks for itself."

The meet and greet event emphasized Fatima Fertilizer's commitment to leveraging cricket as a platform to engage with and give back to the farmers of Pakistan. As the PSL season continues, the company remains devoted to creating meaningful experiences that connect the farming community with the national passion for cricket.