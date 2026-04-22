PM reiterates resolve to eliminate polio from Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed government’s commitment to completely eliminate polio from the country.

He expressed the commitment while chairing a review meeting on polio eradication in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister appreciated the tireless efforts of polio teams and emphasized sustained action to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

The meeting was informed that only one polio case has been reported so far in 2026, from District Sujawal of Sindh, compared to 74 cases in 2024 and 31 in 2025 in the country.

It was informed that no cases have been reported this year from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials highlighted that number of affected districts dropped from 67 in early 2025 to 23 in 2026, while nationwide campaign coverage remained at 98 percent.

The meeting was further informed that a strategy is being developed to integrate Expanded Program on Immunization and Polio Eradication Initiative at both federal and provincial levels, while efforts are also underway to link and condition initiatives of the Benazir Income Support Programme with polio eradication.