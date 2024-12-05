Islamabad: Today marks the final opportunity for individuals to submit their applications for Hajj under the government scheme.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has received over 54,000 applications, as stated by spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt.
The spokesperson noted that the option to pay dues in installments has contributed to an increase in the number of applications received this year. Muhammad Umar Butt also urged overseas Pakistanis to participate in the scheme by ensuring their sponsorships are sent by today.
