Demand to resolve megacity’s issues

Karachi, October 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI has demanded urgent solution for the problem of urban flooding and water shortage in Karachi. Speaking at a dinner reception hosted by Obaid Saleem Patel, Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on “Urban Development and Saleem Qasam Patel, CEO M/s. Basic Const Group, President FPCCI said that in recent years, Karachi city has been facing severe problems due to heavy rains in monsoon season as there are serious issues with the drainage system in Karachi. More to that, irregular and inefficient supply has created extreme water shortage in the biggest city of the country which needs to be resolved on priority basis.

The dinner reception was attended by H.E. Tolga Ucak, Consul General of Turkey in Pakistan, Sheikh Sultan Rehman Vice President FPCCI, Vice Admiral (R) Wasim Akram, Najam Shah, Secretary Local Bodies Government of Sindh and high profile businessmen and industrialists of Karachi. Discussing the said issues, Obaid Saleem Patel said that Karachi is considered as the economic and business hub of the country; however, Karachi has over the years witnessed grave infrastructure challenges and poor urban planning and development including the issue of extreme water shortage and poor sewage and drainage system throughout the city.

He urged immediate up gradation and refurbishment of existing inefficient and wasteful water distribution system. While concluding the reception, Sheikh Sultan Rehman demanded the local, provincial as well as federal government to give dire attention to these issues and provide ease of living and doing business to the people of this city.

