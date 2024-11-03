Relatives of a Pakistani laborer, allegedly murdered in Saudi Arabia, today staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding justice.
The protesters chanted slogans of “We want justice,” accusing authorities of attempting to cover up the facts surrounding the death of laborer Abdul Rauf.
They appealed to the Pakistani government and human rights organizations to investigate the matter and provide justice to the affected family. The participants called for holding the relevant company accountable to prevent such incidents in the future.