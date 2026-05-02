﻿Severe heatwave expected in Khairpur, District Administration and Health Department issue advisory for public

The District Administration and health officials of Khairpur today jointly issued an important public health advisory for the next 24 hours in view of an expected severe heatwave where temperatures are forecast to reach 45 to 50 degrees Celsius.

Following instructions from Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmed Chachar and District Health Officer Kaleemullah Shaikh, the comprehensive advisory urges residents to take strict precautionary measures to protect against severe heat and potential heatstroke. The aim is to prevent any untoward incidents or fatalities.

Officials expect the intensity of the heat to increase in the coming days. The public is strongly advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure, especially between 11 AM and 4 PM, and to ensure adequate protection from direct sunlight.

To combat dehydration, citizens are encouraged to consume plenty of water and cool beverages. Recommendations also include wearing light, loose-fitting cotton clothing and using umbrellas, caps, or wet cloths to protect the head when going outdoors.

The health department has provided clear guidelines for heat-related illness. If a person shows symptoms such as fever, dizziness, fainting, difficulty breathing, or dry skin, they should be immediately moved to a cool, shaded place. Apply cold water compresses to their body and take them to the nearest medical center or hospital as soon as possible.

Special attention is particularly given to vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, existing patients, and pregnant women. Furthermore, the advisory recommends avoiding spicy foods.

In view of the risk, the District Health Department has declared an emergency in all government hospitals within the district. Staff have been given clear instructions to provide immediate medical assistance to individuals affected by the heat.

The District Administration has appealed to residents to not only follow these crucial precautionary measures themselves but also to spread awareness among their family members, neighbors, and the wider community. This collective effort is to effectively manage the challenging weather conditions.