ISLAMABAD: Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf called on Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam and discussed various bilateral matters of interest, particularly assistance to Pakistan for transition to green energy, building climate resilience, water conservation, biodiversity conservation and protection. In the significant meeting held on Tuesday, the Danish ambassador also engaged with the PM’s climate aide to discuss at length possible ongoing and future collaborative initiatives aimed at tackling climate change challenges facing both nations.

Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Secretary Climate Change & Environmental Coordination ministry Aisha Humera Ch. Also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the PM’s climate aide Ms Alam highlighted the country’s commitment to the global climate action through support to various initiatives being taken globally for protection of ocean, biodiversity, water and energy resources. She shared the present government’s vision and commitment for protecting its ocean waters from growing pollution, saying that preserving marine ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices along the country’s extensive coastline is top priority of the country.

Efforts are being taken with government, non-governmental organizations and corporate sector to achieve ‘clean ocean agenda’ of the present government, the PM’s climate aide emphasized. She remarked, “Our oceans are vital to our economy and our environmental sustainability. The clean ocean agenda is a crucial step toward ensuring that our marine resources are preserved for future generations and efforts are being taken in support with various stakeholders to combat pollution and protect our oceans.” Highlighting the Pakistan’s efforts for protection and conservation of marine resources, particularly mangrove forests in coral parts of the country, Romina Khurshid told the Danish ambassador that the landmark achievement of increasing mangrove cover by 300% along the country’s coastline over the past months is a significant milestone, which has been globally lauded, underscores the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

The meeting also focused on commitment of the both countries towards sustainability and the importance of international cooperation in combating various challenges of climate change, deforestation, droughts, water scarcity, air pollution, coastal erosion, energy crisis. The Danish envoy Jakob Linulf also highlighted his country’s extensive experience in renewable energy and sustainable practices, emphasizing the potential for knowledge sharing and technology transfer with Pakistan to achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience goals. The PM’s coordinator Romina Khurshid Alam expressed her appreciation for Denmark’s leadership in climate action and underlined Pakistan’s urgent need for support in adapting to climate change impacts. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as renewable energy, water management, and climate resilience strategies.

Meanwhile, the Danish ambassador and the PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted the unprecedented significance of the global climate action and the urgent need for joint efforts to advocate for equitable climate financing for developing nations, which adversely affected by the growing intensity and frequency of recurring climate change-caused disasters, particularly floods, heat waves, cyclones, shifting rainfall patterns. “This meeting marks a pivotal step in strengthening the partnership between Denmark and Pakistan,” said the PM’s coordinator Romina Khurshid Alam.

“Together with Pakistan, we both countries can create sustainable solutions that not only address our national challenges but also contribute to global climate goals.” The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to pursue further dialogue and collaborative projects – related to green energy transition, e-vehicle promotion, water conservation, climate and disaster risk management – that promote sustainable development and climate resilience in Pakistan.