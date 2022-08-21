Dharejo inspects rain situation, relief work in Sukkur

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department and Rain Emergency Incharge Sukkur Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Sunday visited different areas of Sukkur and inspected situation, developed after rains and ongoing relief work as well.

On this occasion, the district authorities also accompanied the provincial minister. Dharejo visited various areas of Sukkur, including Miani Disposal, City Point, Dua Chowk, monitored the drainage works and issued orders to the concerned authorities for immediate drainage of the rain water.

Speaking on this occasion, Dharejo said that all possible steps were being taken to provide relief to the people. Chief Minister Sindh with his cabinet members were in the field to provide immediate relief to rain affected people.

He further said that due to the recent heavy monsoon rains, people had suffered a lot in the province. We are with the people in difficult situations. Dharejo said that the government of Sindh was giving all possible relief to the people affected by rain while living in limited resources.